Returns Are Gaining Momentum At LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LB Aluminium Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = RM44m ÷ (RM775m - RM246m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, LB Aluminium Berhad has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for LB Aluminium Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 64%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at LB Aluminium Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that LB Aluminium Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 4 warning signs for LB Aluminium Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

