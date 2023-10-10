Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lindsay Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$56m ÷ (AU$488m - AU$134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Lindsay Australia has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Transportation industry.

View our latest analysis for Lindsay Australia

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lindsay Australia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Lindsay Australia's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Lindsay Australia are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 98%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lindsay Australia thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Lindsay Australia's ROCE

To sum it up, Lindsay Australia has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story continues

Lindsay Australia does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.