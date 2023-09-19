Returns Are Gaining Momentum At LTKM Berhad (KLSE:LTKM)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at LTKM Berhad (KLSE:LTKM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LTKM Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM16m ÷ (RM359m - RM89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, LTKM Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 6.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for LTKM Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of LTKM Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

LTKM Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 58% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 25% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On LTKM Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, LTKM Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 88% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if LTKM Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about LTKM Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

