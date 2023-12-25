Returns Are Gaining Momentum At MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$117m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

So How Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' ROCE Trending?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 7.9%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 550% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

