Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mercedes-Benz Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €19b ÷ (€259b - €88b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mercedes-Benz Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Auto industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mercedes-Benz Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mercedes-Benz Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

Mercedes-Benz Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 76% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Mercedes-Benz Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Mercedes-Benz Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 90% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

