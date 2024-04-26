Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mesiniaga Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM2.7m ÷ (RM239m - RM113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Mesiniaga Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mesiniaga Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Mesiniaga Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Mesiniaga Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Mesiniaga Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 2.2% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Mesiniaga Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 47% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Mesiniaga Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 20% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Story continues

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mesiniaga Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Mesiniaga Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.