Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Molina Healthcare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$882m ÷ (US$11b - US$5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Molina Healthcare has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Molina Healthcare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Molina Healthcare are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 36%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Molina Healthcare thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Molina Healthcare's current liabilities are still rather high at 54% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Molina Healthcare has. And a remarkable 362% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Molina Healthcare can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

