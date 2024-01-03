Returns Are Gaining Momentum At NiSource (NYSE:NI)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NiSource's (NYSE:NI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NiSource is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$28b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, NiSource has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.1% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NiSource compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NiSource here for free.

What Can We Tell From NiSource's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 36% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, NiSource has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 22% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

