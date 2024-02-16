Returns Are Gaining Momentum At NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NPC Resources Berhad's (KLSE:NPC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NPC Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = RM41m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM337m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, NPC Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 5.7%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how NPC Resources Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NPC Resources Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that NPC Resources Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 4.0% on its capital. In addition to that, NPC Resources Berhad is employing 60% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 25%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On NPC Resources Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that NPC Resources Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

