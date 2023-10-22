Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Oil States International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$11m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Oil States International has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Oil States International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Oil States International.

What Can We Tell From Oil States International's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Oil States International is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 1.2% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 53%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

What We Can Learn From Oil States International's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Oil States International has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 67% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Oil States International that we think you should be aware of.

