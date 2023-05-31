Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Olam Group (SGX:VC2)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Olam Group (SGX:VC2) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Olam Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = S$1.5b ÷ (S$32b - S$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Olam Group has an ROCE of 7.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.7% average generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Olam Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Olam Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.6%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Olam Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 16% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Olam Group (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

While Olam Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

