Returns Are Gaining Momentum At PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PGF Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM14m ÷ (RM304m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

So, PGF Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 7.4%.

View our latest analysis for PGF Capital Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PGF Capital Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how PGF Capital Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 23%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PGF Capital Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that PGF Capital Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for PGF Capital Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While PGF Capital Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.