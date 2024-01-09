Returns Are Gaining Momentum At ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ProFrac Holding's (NASDAQ:ACDC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ProFrac Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$377m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$704m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, ProFrac Holding has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 12% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ProFrac Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ProFrac Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that ProFrac Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, ProFrac Holding is utilizing 437% more capital than it was three years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From ProFrac Holding's ROCE

Overall, ProFrac Holding gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Given the stock has declined 65% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ProFrac Holding (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

