Returns Are Gaining Momentum At QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for QL Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM536m ÷ (RM5.3b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, QL Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Food industry.

roce

What Does the ROCE Trend For QL Resources Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from QL Resources Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 39%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On QL Resources Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what QL Resources Berhad has. Since the stock has returned a solid 45% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

