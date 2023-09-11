Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sanmina's (NASDAQ:SANM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sanmina is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$463m ÷ (US$5.0b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Sanmina has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sanmina compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sanmina.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Sanmina are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 44%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Sanmina has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

Our Take On Sanmina's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sanmina has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 82% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Sanmina can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sanmina and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

