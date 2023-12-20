Returns Are Gaining Momentum At ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ScanSource, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$127m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$701m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, ScanSource has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electronic industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ScanSource compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ScanSource here for free.

So How Is ScanSource's ROCE Trending?

ScanSource is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 26% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On ScanSource's ROCE

As discussed above, ScanSource appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

