Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Schlatter Industries (VTX:STRN)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Schlatter Industries' (VTX:STRN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schlatter Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CHF6.3m ÷ (CHF88m - CHF43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Schlatter Industries has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Schlatter Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Schlatter Industries' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Schlatter Industries are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 44%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Schlatter Industries has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Schlatter Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Schlatter Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 45% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Schlatter Industries (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

