Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Schulte-Schlagbaum (DUSE:SSS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Schulte-Schlagbaum (DUSE:SSS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Schulte-Schlagbaum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = €1.9m ÷ (€41m - €5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Schulte-Schlagbaum has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Schulte-Schlagbaum's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Schulte-Schlagbaum has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Schulte-Schlagbaum's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.3%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 26%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Schulte-Schlagbaum thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Schulte-Schlagbaum is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.0% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Schulte-Schlagbaum you'll probably want to know about.

