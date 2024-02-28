Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Signet Jewelers is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$623m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Signet Jewelers has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Signet Jewelers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Signet Jewelers .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Signet Jewelers has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 38% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Signet Jewelers is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 357% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

