Returns Are Gaining Momentum At SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SolarWinds, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$173m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$436m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, SolarWinds has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured SolarWinds' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SolarWinds here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

SolarWinds has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 190%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 43% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Our Take On SolarWinds' ROCE

In the end, SolarWinds has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 24% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

SolarWinds does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SolarWinds that you might be interested in.

