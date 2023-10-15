Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Stella-Jones' (TSE:SJ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Stella-Jones:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CA$408m ÷ (CA$3.4b - CA$394m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Stella-Jones has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Stella-Jones' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Stella-Jones is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 57%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Stella-Jones thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Stella-Jones' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Stella-Jones has. Since the stock has returned a solid 75% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Stella-Jones can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Stella-Jones does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

