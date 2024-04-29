Returns Are Gaining Momentum At TAFI Industries Berhad (KLSE:TAFI)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TAFI Industries Berhad (KLSE:TAFI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TAFI Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM1.6m ÷ (RM192m - RM111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, TAFI Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating TAFI Industries Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering TAFI Industries Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that TAFI Industries Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 2.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, TAFI Industries Berhad is utilizing 76% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 58% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From TAFI Industries Berhad's ROCE

Overall, TAFI Industries Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 459% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

TAFI Industries Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

