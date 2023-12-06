Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Telekom Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM1.9b ÷ (RM23b - RM5.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Telekom Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.8% generated by the Telecom industry.

In the above chart we have measured Telekom Malaysia Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Telekom Malaysia Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 221% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Telekom Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Telekom Malaysia Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Telekom Malaysia Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Telekom Malaysia Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

