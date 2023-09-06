Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Teo Seng Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM61m ÷ (RM649m - RM187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Teo Seng Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 6.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Teo Seng Capital Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Teo Seng Capital Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 45%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Teo Seng Capital Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Teo Seng Capital Berhad has. Since the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.