Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Teo Seng Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM82m ÷ (RM695m - RM195m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Teo Seng Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 5.7% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Teo Seng Capital Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Teo Seng Capital Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Teo Seng Capital Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 53%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Teo Seng Capital Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 82% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Teo Seng Capital Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

