Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thryv Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$137m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Thryv Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Media industry.

View our latest analysis for Thryv Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Thryv Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Thryv Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Thryv Holdings' ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Thryv Holdings. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 107%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 34% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Story continues

Our Take On Thryv Holdings' ROCE

In the end, Thryv Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last three years the stock has only returned 1.8% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Thryv Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Thryv Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.