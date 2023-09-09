Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tree Island Steel's (TSE:TSL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tree Island Steel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CA$29m ÷ (CA$174m - CA$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Tree Island Steel has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 2.5% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tree Island Steel's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tree Island Steel Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tree Island Steel. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 94% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 10%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Tree Island Steel has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Tree Island Steel's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Tree Island Steel is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 66% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Tree Island Steel does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tree Island Steel that you might be interested in.

