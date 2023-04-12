Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Turbon (FRA:TUR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Turbon (FRA:TUR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Turbon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = €2.4m ÷ (€47m - €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Turbon has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Turbon, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Turbon has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 2,275% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning €0.07 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 23% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 24%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Turbon has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Turbon (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

