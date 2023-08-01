Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Turiya Berhad (KLSE:TURIYA)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Turiya Berhad (KLSE:TURIYA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Turiya Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = RM3.3m ÷ (RM174m - RM5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Turiya Berhad has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Turiya Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Turiya Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Turiya Berhad promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 50% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Turiya Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Turiya Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

