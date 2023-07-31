Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Versatile Creative Berhad (KLSE:VERSATL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Versatile Creative Berhad (KLSE:VERSATL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Versatile Creative Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0026 = RM239k ÷ (RM145m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Versatile Creative Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Versatile Creative Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Versatile Creative Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Versatile Creative Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Versatile Creative Berhad is utilizing 52% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Versatile Creative Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with a respectable 42% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Versatile Creative Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Versatile Creative Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

