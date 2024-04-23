Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Villars Holding (VTX:VILN)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Villars Holding (VTX:VILN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Villars Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = CHF2.5m ÷ (CHF139m - CHF16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Villars Holding has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Villars Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Villars Holding's past further, check out this free graph covering Villars Holding's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Villars Holding Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 2.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 21%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Villars Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Villars Holding's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Villars Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Villars Holding does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

