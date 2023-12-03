Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Volution Group (LON:FAN)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Volution Group (LON:FAN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Volution Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£59m ÷ (UK£441m - UK£67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Volution Group has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Building industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Volution Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Volution Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Volution Group Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Volution Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Volution Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Volution Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Volution Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

