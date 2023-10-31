Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wasco Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM204m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Wasco Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 10% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Wasco Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wasco Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wasco Berhad.

So How Is Wasco Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Wasco Berhad has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 39%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Wasco Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 33% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 63% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Wasco Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Wasco Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 7.7% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Wasco Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.