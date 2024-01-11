Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Williams Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$51b - US$5.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Williams Companies has an ROCE of 9.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Williams Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Williams Companies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Williams Companies Tell Us?

Williams Companies is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 114% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Williams Companies has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 86% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Williams Companies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Williams Companies (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

