Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Zecon Berhad (KLSE:ZECON)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Zecon Berhad's (KLSE:ZECON) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Zecon Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM71m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Zecon Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.9% generated by the Construction industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Zecon Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Zecon Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Zecon Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 68% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Zecon Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 27% less capital to run its operation. Zecon Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 67% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Zecon Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zecon Berhad (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here