Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Zehnder Group (VTX:ZEHN)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Zehnder Group (VTX:ZEHN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Zehnder Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €61m ÷ (€517m - €144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Zehnder Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Zehnder Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Zehnder Group .

The Trend Of ROCE

Zehnder Group is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 63% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Zehnder Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Zehnder Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 94% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Zehnder Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

