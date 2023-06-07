Returns At GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GXO Logistics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$368m ÷ (US$9.1b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, GXO Logistics has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured GXO Logistics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering GXO Logistics here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 42%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at GXO Logistics thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, GXO Logistics has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 8.4% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with GXO Logistics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

