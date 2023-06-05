Returns At H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for H C Slingsby, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£486k ÷ (UK£16m - UK£5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, H C Slingsby has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for H C Slingsby's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating H C Slingsby's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From H C Slingsby's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at H C Slingsby promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 45% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, H C Slingsby has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with H C Slingsby (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

