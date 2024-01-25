Returns At Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hargreaves Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = UK£4.5m ÷ (UK£313m - UK£91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, Hargreaves Services has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hargreaves Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hargreaves Services.

So How Is Hargreaves Services' ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Hargreaves Services' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Hargreaves Services to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Hargreaves Services has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 76% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Hargreaves Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

