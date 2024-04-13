The Returns At Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Innospec:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$177m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$372m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Innospec has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Chemicals industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Innospec's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Innospec's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Innospec, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Innospec to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Innospec isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

