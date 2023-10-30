The Returns At Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Interpublic Group of Companies' (NYSE:IPG) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Interpublic Group of Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$17b - US$8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Interpublic Group of Companies has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Interpublic Group of Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Interpublic Group of Companies.

What Can We Tell From Interpublic Group of Companies' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Interpublic Group of Companies has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Interpublic Group of Companies' current liabilities are still rather high at 49% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Interpublic Group of Companies has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 45% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

