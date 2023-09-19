Returns At Isetan (Singapore) (SGX:I15) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Isetan (Singapore) (SGX:I15) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Isetan (Singapore), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = S$5.1m ÷ (S$179m - S$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Isetan (Singapore) has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 5.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Isetan (Singapore), check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Isetan (Singapore) is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 3.8% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Isetan (Singapore) is using 24% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Isetan (Singapore) has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Isetan (Singapore) (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

