Returns At Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Jaycorp Berhad's (KLSE:JAYCORP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jaycorp Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM25m ÷ (RM251m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Jaycorp Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Jaycorp Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jaycorp Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Jaycorp Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 23% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Jaycorp Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Jaycorp Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 160% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Jaycorp Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

