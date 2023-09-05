Returns At Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Journey Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = CA$43m ÷ (CA$611m - CA$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Journey Energy has an ROCE of 8.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Journey Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Journey Energy's ROCE Trend?

Journey Energy has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Journey Energy is utilizing 74% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 16%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Journey Energy's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Journey Energy's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 223% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Journey Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Journey Energy (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

