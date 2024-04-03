Returns At Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Juniper Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$568m ÷ (US$9.5b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Juniper Networks has an ROCE of 7.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Juniper Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Juniper Networks .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Juniper Networks' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Juniper Networks in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Juniper Networks has been paying out a decent 39% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Juniper Networks' ROCE

In summary, Juniper Networks isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Juniper Networks does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Juniper Networks that you might be interested in.

