Returns At Karyon Industries Berhad (KLSE:KARYON) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Karyon Industries Berhad (KLSE:KARYON) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Karyon Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = RM9.2m ÷ (RM140m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Karyon Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 7.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Karyon Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Karyon Industries Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Karyon Industries Berhad. The company has consistently earned 7.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Karyon Industries Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, Karyon Industries Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Karyon Industries Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

