Returns At Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Key Tronic, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$12m ÷ (US$418m - US$152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Key Tronic has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Key Tronic's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Key Tronic's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Key Tronic in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.5% and the business has deployed 80% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Key Tronic's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 38% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

