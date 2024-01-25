The Returns At Koninklijke Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Koninklijke Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Koninklijke Heijmans is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = €34m ÷ (€1.1b - €624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Koninklijke Heijmans has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Koninklijke Heijmans

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Koninklijke Heijmans compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Koninklijke Heijmans here for free.

So How Is Koninklijke Heijmans' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Koninklijke Heijmans' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 101% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, Koninklijke Heijmans has done well to reduce current liabilities to 59% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. Although because current liabilities are still 59%, some of that risk is still prevalent.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Koninklijke Heijmans' ROCE

In summary, Koninklijke Heijmans has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 79% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Koninklijke Heijmans, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.