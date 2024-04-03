Returns At Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Leon's Furniture, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$185m ÷ (CA$2.2b - CA$622m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Leon's Furniture has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Leon's Furniture compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Leon's Furniture for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 43% in that time. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Leon's Furniture's ROCE

In the end, Leon's Furniture has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 89% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Leon's Furniture and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

