Returns At Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lockheed Martin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$7.5b ÷ (US$55b - US$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lockheed Martin.

What Can We Tell From Lockheed Martin's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Lockheed Martin, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Lockheed Martin is paying out 48% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Lockheed Martin's ROCE

In summary, Lockheed Martin isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 59% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Lockheed Martin that you might find interesting.

